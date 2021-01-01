From corrigan studio

Ella 4-Light Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier

$599.95
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Greet guests with a warm and welcoming glow in the entryway or dress up your dining room for an upcoming dinner party with this eye-catching chandelier. Brimming with contemporary, artful appeal, this piece features an antique brass-finished metal frame with layered, rounded rectangular elements that add depth and dimension. Four candelabra-inspired light sit inside, exposed to create an even gleam throughout your ensemble. Measures 20'' H x 27.5'' W x 27.5'' D.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com