From corrigan studio
Ella 4-Light Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier
Greet guests with a warm and welcoming glow in the entryway or dress up your dining room for an upcoming dinner party with this eye-catching chandelier. Brimming with contemporary, artful appeal, this piece features an antique brass-finished metal frame with layered, rounded rectangular elements that add depth and dimension. Four candelabra-inspired light sit inside, exposed to create an even gleam throughout your ensemble. Measures 20'' H x 27.5'' W x 27.5'' D.