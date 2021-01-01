Golden Lighting Ella 1-Light White Gold Pendant

Beauty, glamour and fantasy are the inspirations behind this enchanted collection. Golden Lighting's Ella collection lends charm and romance to a room. The style is transitional, but ideal for eclectic and contemporary room decors. Riveting, multi-faceted clear crystal accents twinkle vivaciously. Offered in two finishes; the White Gold finish is delicate and refined, while the Brushed Etruscan Bronze finish creates a dark beauty. The mini pendant has a clear glass diffuser, curtained by crystals. This mini pendant is an eye-catching accent that can be used alone or arrayed in a group.