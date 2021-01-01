Jacuzzi ELL6636ALR2XX Elara Low Profile 66" Acrylic Air Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Left Drain and Basic Controls White Tub Air Drop-In

Jacuzzi ELL6636ALR2XX Elara Low Profile 66" Acrylic Air Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Left Drain and Basic Controls Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialPure Air® bubbles provide gentle embracing massageBalanced 360° balanced air flow system for a whole body experienceSidewall, floor and/or TLC (Thermal Lumbar Comfort ) air inletsLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Jacuzzi® Technology:SlimPro Jets: The ultra low-profile design is nearly flush with the bathing surface to provide maximum comfort.Sleek Linear Overflow: The linear overflow offers a contemporary look to your bath while providing exceptional overflow protection.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Pure Air® Features:Automatic Purge: Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air Flow: A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC: Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPure Air® Wave Mode: Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 22-1/2" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 66" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 22" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 46-1/2" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 28" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 58" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 16-1/5" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 81 - gallonsDrain Location: LeftBlower Location: RightOperating Gallons: 81Drop-In Cutout Required: 64" x 34"Variations:ELL6636ALR2XX: This modelELL6636WLR2HX: This model with Whirlpool Experience and HeaterELL6636WLR4CH: This mode with Luxury Controls, Whirlpool Experience, Chromatherapy Lighting, and HeaterAbout Jacuzzi® Jacuzzi® has become the world's most recognized and largest selling brand of jetted / whirlpool baths and spas. In addition to the first whirlpool bath patent, Jacuzzi® has 250 worldwide patents for advancements in pump systems, jet technology, air controls and product design. This ongoing commitment to innovative product development ensures Jacuzzi's leadership position in the industry, and sets standards the world over. Drop-In White