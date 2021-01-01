VepaDesigns Christmas Elk Reindeer Snow Winter X-Mas Holiday Cute Christmas Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Enough with the typical and boring designs! Get this cute novelty design and get a lot of compliments in your school or work! It's a nice gift idea to put under the Christmas tree for your family and friends perfect for this coming holiday! Have a merry Christmas with this awesome design design if you love christmas tree, lights, santa claus, snowman, snow-flake, elk, winter, candy cane, or gingerbread . designs. Great present for Christmas, birthday father's day or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only