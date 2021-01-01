Deluxe Naturals Elk Antler Dog Chew 4-Pack, Small Whole Antlers

Deluxe Naturals Elk Antler Dog Chews for Dogs Elk antlers are excellent chews for your dog. They’re composed of a bone-like material which regenerates each year, known as “branching out”, before naturally shed. Our chews are rich in calcium, phosphorus and protein (always good for dogs bone and teeth). Unlike other dog chews available in the market, it is a low calorie chew and has no growth hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives. The products are proven to last long longer than most (if not all) non-antler chews available on the market. LIFE OF STAGE: All stages of life WHY BUY FROM DELUXE NATURALS ELK ANTLERS FOR DOGS? 1. We guarantee quality and minimum length of our products. Your full satisfaction is always our top priority. If for any reason you are not satisfied with our product, we will happy to offer a free replacement. Please contact Deluxe Naturals for details. 2. We ONLY carry the top grade A ""brown"" elk antlers for dogs from the United States. All our antlers are naturally shed and NO animals were harmed. NO growth hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives in our products. It's splinter-free so it won't hurt your dog's jaw. 3. NO RISK OF CONTAMINATION: Each of our antler chews is sanitized and packed immediately after sanitization. 4. Our elk antlers were sent to FDA recommended lab facility for nutrition tests. The result of our antlers is high in Calcium, Phosphorous and Crude Protein and low in Crude Fat and Calories. These are excellent elements for dog's bone and teeth. INGREDIENTS: 100% Natural Elk Antler - Crude Protein (Min): 38.9% - Crude Fat (Min): 1.2% - Crude Fiber (Max): 1.8% - Moisture (Max): 9.9% - Calcium: 18.5% - Phosphorus: 9.9% CHEWING RECOMMENDATIONS Please remove the antler from your dog's mouth before it becomes: 1. Small enough to swallow 2. Too hard to chew (this will prevent hurting your dog's teeth). DISCLAIMER: Each Elk Antler Chew is natural and unique, the final product may vary in size, shape, weight, density and hue of color.