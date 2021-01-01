From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork Elizabeth Metal Pierced 12 x 24 Metal Ceiling Medallion in Black | CMM24X12001EB

$111.35
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

With clean lines and simple proportions, our pierced metal medallions blend in with any style home. Scaled to complement all shapes and sizes of light fixtures, with a steel finish that gives it an industrial edge. The hand-crafted metalwork delivers a distinctive focal point you can’t achieve with other materials. Ekena Millwork Elizabeth Metal Pierced 12 x 24 Metal Ceiling Medallion in Black | CMM24X12001EB

