What a brilliant choice for a clean slate! Elizabeth collection by Water Creation, the premium single sink bathroom vanity set, will add a minimal aesthetic to modern bathroom. Constructed of fine quality solid hardwoods and completed with solid natural marble stone countertops with extraordinary craftsmanship, is designed to last a lifetime. Crafted with lustrous Italian?arrara white marble, the vanity will bring a great atmosphere to2evitalize your daily routine. With its timeless and versatile design, its lucid shaker styling is assured to appeal to a wide range of tastes for your bathroom renovation. Water Creation Elizabeth 30-in Cashmere Grey Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara White Natural Marble Top in Gray | VEL030CWCG00