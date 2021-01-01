Looking for the perfect piece to finish your modern farmhouse, then look no further. Designed to bring a rustic farmhouse feel to a modern space, this coffee table has a thick wooden slab top accented with metal support bars and completed with a bottom shelf for extra storage or added decoration. Available in White, Medium, and Dark Oak options, this coffee table is super easy to assemble. Just attach the reinforced metal legs with their support braces using a Philips head screwdriver, and this coffee table will be ready to effortlessly anchor your living or family room. Brookside Eliza Mdf Wood Veneer Coffee Table in Brown | BS0001CFT00BR