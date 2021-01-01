nuLOOM Eliza Machine Washable Traditional Medallion Area Rug, 5' x 8', Multi

New and innovative one-piece machine washable rug with the backing layer attached. This conveniently eliminates the hassle of any additional setup, simply lay flat in the desired space upon arrival and after each wash These rugs look sleek and sophisticated, with a flat pile and integrated non-slip backing. This allows for convenient placement in entryways, near doorways, and underneath furniture Want a more plush feel underfoot? Simply layer a nuLOOM rug pad underneath the rug for extra cushioning Spill- and stain-resistant, this rug is perfect for those with kids and pets. Its durable weave will hold up in high traffic areas of your home To clean, machine wash with cold water using a commercial-sized front-load machine (do not use bleach). We recommend line drying or drying without heat on an air-only dryer cycle. A low heat iron can be used if needed