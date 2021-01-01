LaToscana Elix 2-Handle 1-Spray Shower Faucet with Thermostatic Valve with 2-Way Diverter Volume Control in Chrome, Grey

The elegant design of this LaToscana Elix thermostatic valve with 2-way diverter volume control in a chrome finish will add style to any home and remain in style for many years to come. The exceptional look of this shower component will appeal to any lavatory. It’s long lasting, drip-free ceramic disc cartridge and braided supply lines for water connections completes the entire faucet. With a solid brass construction, this product is sure to last. All components made in Italy.