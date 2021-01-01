From hp

HP EliteDisplay E24q G4 24 Inch QHD IPS LED-Backlit LCD 2-Pack Monitor Bundle with HDMI, Blue Light Filter, Dual Monitor Stand, MK270 Wireless.

Description

Create an efficient workspace with the HP EliteDisplay E24q G4 24 Inch Monitor 2-Pack Monitor Home Office Bundle with Dual Monitor Stand, MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo and Waverest Gel Keyboard and Mouse Pads Stay Productive - 24 inch QHD IPS screen with blue light filtering, 2560 x 1440 resolution and 4 way monitor adjustability for comfortable viewing at any angle Exceptional Visuals - see consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology Connect Easily - work with your most frequently-used devices with HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA; connect your USB accessories right at the display with USB 3.2

