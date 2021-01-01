HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Gaming Desktop Computer, Intel i5 (4HZ82UT#ABA).256 GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.Intel UHD Graphics 630 shared graphic card for lag-free and smooth performance.8 GB memory is ready to run powerful programs with efficient multitasking.Working in different apps while keeping an eye on social media has never been easier; with Windows 10 Pro OS, you can now snap up to four apps to any location on the screen for effortless multitasking. You can even create individual desktops for specific projects and tasks..Intel Core i5 2.10 GHz processor provides you the solid performance to watch videos, play games, and on the same node its adaptability makes you more productive