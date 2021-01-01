From hp

HP EliteDesk 800 G4 4BV83UT#ABA i7-8700 3.20 GHz - 16 GB RAM- 512 GB SSD SFF

Description

i7-8700 3.20 GHz 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit No Screen Intel UHD Graphics 630

