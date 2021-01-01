From hp
HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Tiny Computer PC, Intel Core i5 Processor, 16GB Ram, 500GB SSD, BTO Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Wifi Bluetooth, New Dual HP.
Advertisement
Key Features: Get reliable performance from the Intel 4th Gen Core i5-4570T 2.90GHz processor 16 GB Ram 500 GB SSD NO DVD-ROM Connect to modem or router with wired Ethernet or Wirelessly The front-panel's USB ports make it easy to transfer photos, music, and other files to and from your digital camera and other peripheral devices Win 10 Professional 64 Bit Specifications: Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.90GHz (Turbo up to 3.6GHz), 6MB Cache, Quad-Core Memory: 16 GB PC3L Ram Graphics: >:Intel HD 4600 Video Ports: 2 x Display Ports 1 x VGA Solid State: 500 GB Solid State Drive Optical Drive: NO DVD-ROM Sound: Integrated Network: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Wireless WiFi & Bluetooth: Yes Front Panel: (2) 3.0 (1)Microphone (1)Headphone Rear Panel: (2) Display Ports (1 ) VGA (4) 3.0 (1) RJ-45 LAN Genuine Windows 10 Professional 64-bit