HP EliteBook 840 G8 14' Notebook - Full HD - 1920 x 1080 - Intel Core i5 (11th Gen) i5-1135G7 Quad-core (4 Core) 2.40 GHz - 16 GB RAM - 512 GB SSD
Manufacturer: HP Inc. Manufacturer Part Number: 359Z6UT#ABA Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hp.com Brand Name: HP Product Line: EliteBook Product Series: 840 G8 Product Name: EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook PC Product Type: Notebook Processor Manufacturer: Intel Processor Type: Core i5 Processor Generation: 11th Gen Processor Model: i5-1135G7 Processor Speed: 2.40 GHz Maximum Turbo Speed: 4.20 GHz Processor Core: Quad-core (4 Core) Chipset Manufacturer: Intel Standard Memory: 16 GB Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Intel Optane Memory Ready: Yes Drive Type: SSD Total Solid State Drive Capacity: 512 GB SSD Form Factor: M.2 Screen Size: 14' Screen Mode: Full HD Display Screen Type: LCD Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Graphics Controller Manufacturer: Intel Graphics Controller Model: Iris Xe Graphics Graphics Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Graphics Memory Accessibility: Shared HDMI: Yes Total Number of USB Ports: 4 USB Type-C: Yes USB Type-C Detail: 2 SuperS.