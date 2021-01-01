HP EliteBook 735 G6 13.3" Notebook, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (7RR53UT#ABA)

Designed for the modern mobile professional, the HP EliteBook 735 delivers enterprise-grade security and manageability along with powerful collaboration features to keep you connected..256GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.The improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.Features 2.3GHz (up to 4GHz) AMD 3700U quad-core processor with 4MB cache memory.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphic card.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.8GB smoothly runs your games, photo, and video editing applications.13.3" screen provides a great movie watching experience.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance. Safety Data Sheet