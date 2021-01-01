Elite Field AMFMShortwave Desktop Radio with Bluetooth

Best Quality Guranteed. AM/FM SHORTWAVE RADIO: With high sensitivity, strong anti-interference, low background noise, & even lower distortion, this Bluetooth ready AM/FM/shortwave radio delivers excellent audio quality. FINE TUNING: This radio features an LCD display with coarse/fine digital tuning, treble/bass control & 50 memory stations. It's Bluetooth ready so you can stream your own music or favorite podcast. RF gain control VERSATILE RECEIVER: This radio includes a line-in/line-out & headphone jacks, plus an FM telescopic antenna & external AM/FM/shortwave antenna connections. Plus it comes with a handy carrying strap! CONTINUING A LEGACY: For more than 30 years we've combined the best of old world analog electronics with the efficiency of modern day circuits & systems. Custom designed accessories like stitched satchels & pouches round out the experience. 'S COMMITMENT TO INFORMATION: We're committed to helping you stay entertained with acces