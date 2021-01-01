Cat Mate Elite Electronic I.D. Disc

Give your pet her own identification to enter and exit her Cat Mate door. This Elite Electronic ID Disc is specially designed to be used with Cat Mate's Elite Super Selective Microchip Cat Flap & I.D. Disc Cat Flap or the Cat Mate Elite Super Selective I.D. Disc Cat Flap. It's lightweight and easily attaches to your pal's collar with the split ring attachment. Best of all, it doubles as an identification tag where you can write your cat's name and contact information.