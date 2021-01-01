Broan Elite E64000 Series 48" Under Cabinet Canopy Pro Style Range Hood E64E48SS

Under Cabinet Range Hood with Variable Speed, 280-1500 CFM Options, Knob Control, Rocker Switch Control, Halogen Lighting, Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters, External Blower Options, Heat Sentry™, and UL Listed: 48". Variable speed control remembers last setting-blue power-on indicator light. Blower options up to 1500 CFM are available to help quickly clear your kitchen of residual heat and unwanted air pollution. Provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environment. Turn the speed control knob clockwise to increase blower speed - counterclockwise to decrease speed. Start and stop the blower. Bright halogen lighting; Two 50-watt bulbs, sold separately. Pro-style, dishwasher-safe baffle filters with removable grease drip rail. Dedicated models (E64E30SS, E64E36SS, E64E42SS, E64E48SS) for use with external blower options-choice of eight, from 280-1500 CFM (Blowers sold separately). Detects excessive heat and adjusts blower speed automatically. 10" under-cabinet design. Brushed stainless steel finish. Designed to work with Broan automatic make-up air dampers. Non-duct kit option available. 10" Round Duct Adapter (Model 332KR - included). UL Listed. Filter Type: Stainless Steel Baffle. Heat Sentry™: No. HVI Certified: No. Lighting Type: Halogen. UL Listed: Yes. ADA Compliance: No. Damper Included: No. ENERGY STAR® Certified: No. Light Bulbs Included: No. Light Levels: 2. Nightlight or Nightlight Setting: No. Ductless Recirculation Capable: Yes. Ductless Filter Or Kit Included: No. Remote Operation Capable: No. Speed Levels: Variable. Boost Mode: No. Built-In Timer: No. Duct Direction: Vertical. Bulb (Recommended Type): MR16 or PAR16. Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year. Volts: 120 V. Amps: 5.5 A. Amps (without blower): 1.3 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Watts: 650 W. Product Width: 48". Product Depth: 22". Product Height: 10".