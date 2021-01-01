GelPro Elite Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Comfort Mat 20x36" Linen Truffle

GelPro Elite is 50% thicker than GelPro Classic and features an exclusive Dual Comfort Core System of therapeutic gel and energy-return foam. Indulge in the extra soft and deep-cushioning support as your feet rest on the world?s most comfortable floor mat. The unique, conforming feel of gel plus foam actually feels so natural that you forget that you are standing. This revolutionary comfort solution is perfect for anyone suffering from back, hip, knee, leg & foot discomfort, plantar fasciitis, osteoporosis or arthritis. Ideal for use in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, craft room and at stand-up desks.