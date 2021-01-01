From closetmaid
ClosetMaid Elite 96 in. H x 72 in. W x 14.1 in. D 35-Piece Wire and Laminate Closet System in Dark Cherry, Red
This ShelfTrack Elite Adjustable Mount Laminate System can be customized to meet all your storage needs. Add versatility to many spaces in your home. It attaches directly to ClosetMaid ShelfTrack standards. Hang the HangTrack, install ClosetMaid standards then add the Elite decorative shelves, drawers or slotted organizer. This system includes (2) Elite 9-Slot kits, (1) Elite Drawer kit, (2) Elite 2-Cube kits, (1) Elite 3-Shelf kit, (2) 4 ft. wire shelves, (1) 8 ft. wire shelf, (1) 40 in. HangTrack, (1) 80 in. HangTrack, (3) 84 in. standards, (1) 60 in. standard, (1) 30 in. standard, (9) 12 in. brackets, (2) packages of small end caps, (1) 4 ft. - 6 ft. hang rod, (2) 2 ft. - 4 ft. hang rods, (7) rod supports, (3) rod caps, (7) packages of wall anchors, (2) 6 ft. wood fronts, (1) package wood front hardware and (2) packages of mounting hardware. Color: Cherry.