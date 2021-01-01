Stack-On Elite 30-Gun Fireproof Safe with Electronic Lock, Black

The Stack-On Elite 27-30 gun fireproof safe is engineered to protect your valuables from theft and fire, providing you with ultimate peace of mind. The fully-adjustable interior includes three adjustable-position barrel rests and five adjustable-position shelves, allowing custom configurations capable of storing MSRs, long guns, valuables to best suit your needs. Use the high capacity barrel rests for maximum gun capacity, the U-shaped barrel rest for easy access, or combine both. Complementing the gray carpeted interior is a factory-installed door storage organizer with sewn-in gun holsters, zippered pouches, and Molle compatible storage. The Stack-On Elite includes an electronic lock and keypad along with a backup key in the event of accidental lockout. Behind the lock is a drill-resistant hard plate that gives you protection against drill attacks. With a 30-minute fireproof rating and 4-way locking door, the Stack-On Elite E18-30-MB-E-S ensures that your firearms and valuables will be safe from theft and fire. Color: Black.