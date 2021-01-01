Whynter Elite 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Digital Portable Air Conditioner with Heat/Drain Pump and Dehumidifier

Specifically equipped with an internal condensate pump that can be activated when using the heat function, the Whynter ARC-122DHP portable air conditioner is especially useful in high humidity conditions. The unit can be easily setup in almost any indoor location and is most commonly used in data closets / server rooms, bedrooms, classrooms and garages / workshops. Superior cooling and heating operation The Whynter ARC-122DHP portable air conditioner provides 12,000 BTU cooling and 11,000 BTU heating output while maintaining a compact and portable profile. The dehumidifier mode allows you to extract 76 pints of excess moisture during a 24-hour period. Hassle-free operation The Whynter ARC-148MHP will never cause you a spill over. When the water tank is full, the compressor will shut down and will not start back up before the tank is emptied. Alternatively, the AutoPump function can be utilized to pump out (and up) condensate moisture through the included 16.5 ft. drain for continuous water removal with approximately 15 ft. of vertical lift. Cleaner and fresher air this unit also features a separate dehumidifying mode that enables it to be used as a room dehumidifier as needed. Activated carbon filter and washable pre-filter are equipped standard on this air conditioner to help keep the cooled air cleaner and fresher. Useful features equipped with a remote control that can easily control the speed, temperature, timer and dehumidifier settings even from a distance.