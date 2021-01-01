Elise Floor Lamp by Pablo Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (ELIS 48 MRBL BLK)

The Elise Floor Lamp is an elegant cylinder-inspired accent light designed to provide ambient light and functional art. You will find them in the W Hotels. Larger models need hard surface to insure that they stand up straight. Includes clear cord set with full range dimmer. Offered in four sizes and two base colors. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Black Marble