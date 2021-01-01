Navy Elise Comforter Set (Twin) - Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Elise comforter bonus set features a texture floral print, makes a perfect addition to your bedroom. Texture floral design is done in dark and light shades of blue. Reverse has a dark blue ground with a light blue floral pattern. Coordinating decorative pillows are added to the set to complete the look. Breathe new life into your home by adding the sophisticated beauty of the Elise bedding collection to your bedroom. Twin comforter set includes: 63" W x 86" L comforter, 26" W x 20" L standard pillow sham, 26" W x 26" L European pillow sham, 12" W x 16" L oblong throw pillow, 16" W x 16" L square throw pillow. Full/Queen comforter set includes: 88" W x 92" L comforter, Two 26" W x 20" L standard pillow shams, Two 26" W x 26" L European pillow shams, 12" W x 16" L oblong throw pillow, 16" W x 16" L square throw pillow. King comforter set includes: 106" W x 92" L comforter, Two 20"L x 36" W king pillow shams, Two 26" W x 26" L European pillow shams, 12" W x 16" L oblong throw pillow,16" W x 16" L square throw pillow. Sham features standard closure. Machine washable for easy care.