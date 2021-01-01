Modway Elise Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Queen Platform Bed in Light Gray with Gold Metal Legs

TUFTED BED - Inspired by glam deco and vintage styles, the queen headboard of this platform bed features a modern twist on channel tufting with velvet panels ascending upwards in an arching design VELVET BED - Upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet fabric, this queen size bed features foam padding so you can sit back and relax while reading or watching TV in bed VERSATILE QUEEN BED - Resting atop gold metal legs, this velvet bed accommodates almost any mattress type including memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses SLATTED BED FRAME - Eliminating the need for a box spring, this queen bed features a wood slat support system creating a mattress foundation that offers healthy air circulation and lasting support STURDY MATTRESS FOUNDATION - This platform bed is complete with a reinforced center beam and support legs for enhanced stability. Dimensions: 86.5"L x 63"W x 50-58"H; Weight Limit: 800 lbs.