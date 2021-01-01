From creative converting
Creative Converting Elise 24 Count 3 Ply Weekender Shades Beverage Napkins, Multicolor
Advertisement
Package of 24 premium 3-ply facial quality paper tissue napkins proudly made in America Each cocktail napkin measures 5 x 5-inch square folded Colorful hipster motif of wayfarer sunglasses Printed with water-based inks Pair up with Elise embossed striped or pottery-style scalloped paper plates for a striking table presentation, Weight: 0.32 ounces, Manufacturer: Creative Converting