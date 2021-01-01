Elisabeth 32'' Standard Bookcase

Modular storage meets an industrial aesthetic. Crafted with a gunmetal-coated iron frame and metal shelves in a gray finish, this etagere bookcase features four tiers open shelving. Plus, a lower cabinet with two doors offers concealed storage. At 77" tall by 32" wide, this piece stands alone or you can build it out on either side with additional columns (sold separately). The top of the frame extends and mounts to the wall for sturdy support. Partial assembly required. All tools included.