Elisa Black Antiqued Beveled Wall Vanity Mirror

Mirrors expand your space and maximize natural light, opening up the room with a feeling of greater depth. Place a mirror opposite a window or behind a pendant or table lamp to cast diffused light with a unique and enchanting look. This rectangular wall mirror is enclosed in a classically designed frame. Black, minimalist, and amplified by the contours and lines of the frame's construction, this piece is sleek and stylish. There is a restrained gloss, eye-catching while subtle enough not to overpower the mirror's shine. The mirror edges are beveled to give an added touch of sophistication. This functional and decorative piece can serve as the visual focus at the end of a hall, or the centerpiece of a salon style living room gallery wall. Hang this gorgeous mirror above a bedroom dresser, vanity, dining room furniture, or any other location you would like to enlarge and enhance with elegant design. PRODUCT SPECS: Overall dimensions: 34.75" H x 28.75" W x 1" D Mirror dimensions: 28" H x 22" W with a 1" bevel Weight: 11.85 lbs