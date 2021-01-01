Elipse Outdoor Pendant Light by Bover - Color: White (3230120213U)

The Elipse Outdoor Pendant Light by Bover creates a magical ambience and memorable evenings. The white globe hangs from tree branches, pergolas or gazebos to enhance the atmosphere during romantic dinners or big parties. Simply elegant with its enchanting glow, this exterior lighting looks stunning on its own or when several pendants are suspended above dining areas or dance floors. The hanging fixture is made to last with a UV-resistant shade protecting the light source and a black wire with a waterproof neoprene coating. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Globe. Color: White.