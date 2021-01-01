Eliot Closed Weave Patio Coffee Table - Threshold

Add a touch of natural looking flair to your outdoor decor with the Eliot Closed-Weave Patio Coffee Table from Threshold™. This coffee table features a steel frame and stands atop four dark-brown legs, finished with a round tabletop that's decorated with a closed-weave wicker design in light brown for an eye-catching textured look. This round coffee table boats a weather- and rust-resistant qualities suitable for outdoor use. Use this patio table to enjoy snacks and beverages, or arrange next to a couple comfy outdoor chairs to create a cozy place to catch up with friends on sunny days.