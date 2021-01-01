Elinvar Widespread Bathroom Faucet with with Drain Assembly and Brass Pop-Up Drain

Features:Solid Brass ConstructionDrip-Free Ceramic Disc CartridgeDeck Mount 8" to 16" Widespread 3-Hole Installation1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Water Flow Rate at 60 PSIStandard 1/2" IPS ConnectionInstallation Type: Widespread faucetNumber of Installation Holes: 3Faucet Design: StandardSwivel Spout: NoFinish: Primary Material: BrassPlating Material: Style: TraditionalMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 1.2Handles Included: YesFaucet Handle Style: LeverHandle Material: MetalHandle Material Details: Number of Handles: 2Compatible Handle Part Number: Hot/Cold Indicators: NoWhat is a Deck Plate?: A Deck Plate (or 'escutcheon') covers up the extra faucet holes on the surface of the sink or counter.Deck Plate Included: NoCompatible Deck Plate Part Number: Drain Assembly Included: YesDrain Type: Pop upDrain Overflow: YesDrain Assembly Style: What is a Rough-In Valve?: A rough-in valve regulates the temperature and flow of water.Valve Included: YesCompatible Valve Type: Ceramic DiskCompatible Valve Part Number: Mounting Bracket Included: NoAerator Included: YesSupply Lines Included: NoSupply Line Flexibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: TaiwanNumber of Handles (Enum): 2 Number of Installation Holes (Enum): 3Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Spout Type: FixedSpefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: EPA WaterSense Certified: California Water Regulation Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Faucet Height: 6Spout Height - Top to Bottom: 3.63Spout Reach - Front to Back: 5.5Faucet Centers: 16Overall Product Weight: 6.6Drain Diameter: 2.13Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 10 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Kingston Brass Faucets – 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY Kingston Brass warrants its faucets to be flawless during normal residential use. If the faucet should leak or drip during normal use, you may obtain warranty parts through the original place of purchase. If these parts are unavailable by the original place of purchase then Kingston Brass Inc. will, free of charge, mail the original owner the cartridge or parts necessary to repair the faucet to a good working condition. All warranty parts will be shipped freight prepaid ground service. If expedited shipping is requested customer will be responsible for freight charges. This product warranty applies only to Kingston Brass Faucets installed in the United States and Canada ONLY. Kingston Brass also warrants all other aspects of the faucet or accessories including finish, to be free of defects in material and workmanship during normal residential use within (10) ten years from the date of purchase to its original owner, on all finishes including matte black EXCEPT oil-rubbed bronze and dark bronze since they are considered living finishes and as such, color changes are part of the normal living finish behavior, however oil-rubbed bronze and dark bronze faucets still carry Kingston Brass’ 10 year mechanical warranty. If a defect is found in normal residential use, Kingston Brass will, at its election, repair, provide a replacement part or product, or make an appropriate adjustment. Damage to a product caused by improper installation, accident, misuse, or abuse is not covered by this warranty. Improper care and cleaning will also void the warranty. Proof of purchase (original sales receipt) MUST be provided to Kingston Brass Inc with all warranty claims. Kingston Brass will not be held responsible for labor charges, installation, or other incidental or consequential cost. In no event shall the liability of Kingston Brass Inc. exceed the purchase price of the item purchased. Finish: Brushed Nickel