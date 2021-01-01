Elika Moroccan Wool Rug w/Ornamental Diamonds, Ivory/Tan, 5ft x 8ft Area Rug

The simplicity that one may perceive in Elika is anything but. Upon closer inspection the similarity to a unique Nomadic creation becomes apparent in the hand craftsmanship and the expertly created yarn systems. The hand-tufted geometric patterns in both loop and cut pile reveal the nuanced variation of the space dyed yarns. A variety of warm and cool neutrals with accents of pale blue and an ever-present versatile cream create effortless style for any home.Explore beautiful home design with Elikas artisanal complexity.