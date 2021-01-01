Eligah Mango Solid Wood Dining Table

This dining table exudes charm and will make a unique addition to your home. Besides serving as a dinner table, it can also be used as a writing desk or a computer desk. Its construction makes the table both stable and safe to place drinks, dishes, computers, etc. Perfect high-quality craftsmanship guarantees that every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care. Meanwhile, the legs add a touch of elegance to the table, making it a real eye-catcher in any room! Important note: Colors and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each of their tables unique; the delivery is random. Size: 47.24" L x 29.92" W