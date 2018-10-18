18" x 18" Delicate Stripe Throw Pillow Sour Cream/Blue - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Add a hint of color and texture to your fave sofa or chair with the Delicate Stripe Throw Pillow from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Crafted with a breathable cotton-linen exterior and soft fill, this decorative throw pillow is designed to provide year-round seating comfort. This off-white pillow sports a textured exterior decorated with thin woven stripes in a contrasting hue to lend a subtle pop of color to your indoor setting. Pair it with other striped, embroidered and solid-hue pillows for a coordinated and cohesive look, or mix and match with bright designs for additional flair. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Size: 18x18. Color: Blue.