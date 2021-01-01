Elianna 63 Inch Fabric Upholstered Bench With Track Armrests, Cream

Offering comfortable, relaxing vibes, this upholstered bench is a must for spaces of all styles. It's made from solid wood and features a fabric-upholstered seat and track armrests. Included bolster pillows on each end add additional style-forward details, while the chamfered legs offer subtle mid-century elements. The cream upholstery goes with vibrant and neutral color palettes, while the natural finish on the feet makes it easy to pair this bench with all sorts of different decor.