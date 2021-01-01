From silverwood
Eliana Geometric Metal Candelabra 4 Light Pendant
Advertisement
More just than ceiling light, the Eliana Geometric Metal Candelabra Pendant doubles as a piece of sculptural art. A modern take on a traditional candle style light fixture, the Eliana pendant boasts a metal geometric open frame that exposes 4 bulbs, for a sleek and eye catching statement. The neutral finish compliments an array of home furnishings, including warm woods and bold colors. Includes four (4) 6W LED Edison bulbs. Measures 20 L x 20 W x 16 H in"