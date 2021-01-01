Versanora Eli Modern 19.7" Tripod Table Lamp with Drum Shade, White

Illuminate your space while adding timeless décor with the Versanora Eli Modern 19.7" Tripod Table Lamp with Drum Shade. This decorative lamp features a classic white finish with a matching white drum shade for a modern update to any space. This lamp's tripod design makes it a versatile lighting solution for reading or to add a soft glow to your bedroom, office, or living area. Constructed of durable materials, this table lamp is built to last for long-term use. With its sturdy tripod base, this lamp isn't easily tipped over for dependable lighting on high-traffic surfaces. Purchase this stylish lamp on its own or with a high-quality Teamson accent chair and side table for a complete reading nook. For quick assembly and easy cleaning, this accent lamp includes step-by-step instructions. The slim design of the Versanora Eli Modern 19.7" Tripod Table Lamp with Drum Shade makes it easy to fit into tight spaces for when you want to re-arrange your furniture, and it measures just 9.8" x 9.8" x 19.7" to add a stylish light source to almost any space in your home. This lamp uses a 40 watt type E12 base, 110V bulb (not included). For over 20 years, Teamson has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. Offering exceptional toys, lifestyle furniture, and accessories is our mission, and we achieve that mission with our innovative and attractive designs. We strive to continue making long-lasting and eye-catching products that will “WOW” you and help you create your dream home filled with style and smiles for your loved ones.