Elco ELH7142ICEA 7" 42W Single Light Airtight IC Horizontal CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Recessed Lights Recessed Housings New

Elco ELH7142ICEA 7" 42W Single Light Airtight IC Horizontal CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Elco ELH7142ICEA 7" 42W Single Light Airtight IC Horizontal CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic BallastAdvances in compact fluorescent lighting (CFL), have made CFL the preferred choice in both residential and commercial applications. The increased energy savings and efficiency of CFL recessed lighting have also made its immediate benefit widely popular over traditional incandescent lighting. Elco has been on the forefront with a large selection of recessed CFL lighting options available. Elco uses only brand name all American ballasts included in their compact fluorescent housings.Features:Includes plaster frame with captive hanger barsAirtightDual voltage: 120V/277VElectronic ballastSpecifications:Ceiling cutout: 6.5"Dimensions: 7"H x 12.375"D x 9"WTrim outside diameter: 7.625"Compatible with the following Elco trims: EL731 (CFL), EL741 (CFL), EL743 (CFL), EL746 (CFL), EL754 (CFL), EL778C (CFL), EL782 (CFL) New Construction Housings N/A