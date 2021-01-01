Elkay ELGU3322FC Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.5 GPM Kitchen Faucet, Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Elkay ELGU3322FC Included Components:33" undermount 2 quartz composite kitchen sinkSingle hole kitchen faucetFitted basin rackCoordinating basket strainersCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyElkay ELGU3322FC Technologies and Benefits:Quartz Classic™: Pre-assembled kitchen sink drain assembly with less parts than traditional drains, making assembly quick and easy.Elkay Sink Features:Constructed of quartz compositeUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topDouble basins with a 50/50 split for increased versatilityRear drain location increases available space under the sinkElkay Faucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Quartz Classic seriesSingle hole installationPull-down spray with 2 spray settingsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantElkay Sink Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-1/2" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/4" L x 16-3/16" W x 9-1/2" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/4" L x 16-3/16" W x 9-1/2" DFaucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-5/8"Elkay Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 15-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-3/8" (deck to spout outlet horizontally)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Combination Mocha