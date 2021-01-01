Elkay ELGU3322 Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink Greystone Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Elkay ELGU3322 Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink Elkay Quartz Classic sinks have a smooth surface and a visible depth to their structure. They're crafted from natural quartz and come in a range of UV-stable neutral colors allow you to add an unexpected pop of color to your space. Whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar or laundry sink, this composite sink has the durability you need to take on tough tasks. Elkay ELGU3322 Features: Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop Single bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks Coordinate your sink color with your decor and style Molded from fine quartz sand to resist banging, chipping, scratches, and heat safe up to 535° Fahrenheit Material's ultrafine, nonporous structure means food and liquid won't stick to surface to prevents the spreading of bacteria Material is naturally sound-deadening, minimizing sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink Drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet below High-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roasters Elkay ELGU3322 Technologies and Benefits: Easy to Clean: Stands up to the toughest stains, while making cleaning easier than ever. Maintain your sink's brand new look with a cleaning process as simple as a damp cloth and soapy water. Nonporous Hygienic Material: Never worry about bacteria with Quartz Classic's nonporous material. An ultrafine nanostructure ensures that food and liquid won't stick to the sink's surface, and inhibits the spread of bacteria. Impact and Scratch Resistant: Quartz Classic's special formula is molded from 80% natural quartz, to provide the toughest granite composite available. Sinks resist everyday wear and tear, and are strong enough to combat the worst of scratches and smudges. Elkay ELGU3322 Specifications: Sink Length: 33" (left to right) Sink Width: 18-3/4" (front to back) Sink Height: 9-1/2" (top to bottom) Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/4" L x 16-7/16" W x 9-1/2" D Basin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/4" L x 16-7/16" W x 9-1/2" D Minimum Cabinet Size: 36" Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Composite Greystone