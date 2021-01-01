Elkay ELGSU2522 Gourmet 25" Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink for Undermount Installations Putty Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Elkay ELGSU2522 Gourmet 25" Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink for Undermount Installations Elkay ELGSU2522 Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceDesigned for undermount installationsRear-center drain location increases workspace in sink as well as storage underneathCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies / Benefits:Easy to Clean: Stands up to the toughest stains, while making cleaning easier than ever. Maintain your sink's brand new look with a cleaning process as simple as a damp cloth and soapy water.Nonporous Hygienic Material: Never worry about bacteria with Quartz Classic's nonporous material. An ultrafine nanostructure ensures that food and liquid won't stick to the sink's surface, and inhibits the spread of bacteria.Impact and Scratch Resistant: Quartz Classic's special formula is molded from 80% natural quartz, to provide the toughest granite composite available. Sinks resist everyday wear and tear, and are strong enough to combat the worst of scratches and smudges.Elkay ELGSU2522 Specifications:Height: 8-1/2" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Length: 25" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Width: 22" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth: 8-1/2" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length: 22-1/4" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim)Basin Width: 19-1/4" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim)Installation Type: UndermountDrain Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Cabinet Size: 30" Composite Putty