Elgin Dining Table With Four Chairs

Gather friends around for craft beer flights or simply take in a quick morning meal with this five-piece pub table set, perfect for casual occasions. Crafted from manufactured wood, this set is ideal for industrial and contemporary settings with its clean lines and neutral solid finishes. Each backless stool is founded atop four legs connected by supports, able to hold up to twofive0 lbs. each. Some assembly is required for this product. Table Top Color: Espresso, Chair Color: Espresso/Black