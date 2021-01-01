From elkay
Elkay ELGHU3322RFC Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.5 GPM Kitchen Faucet Basin Rack and
Advertisement
Elkay ELGHU3322RFC Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.5 GPM Kitchen Faucet, Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Elkay ELGHU3322RFC Included Components:33" undermount 2 quartz composite kitchen sinkSingle hole kitchen faucetFitted basin rackCoordinating basket strainersCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyElkay ELGHU3322RFC Technologies and Benefits:Quartz Classic™: Pre-assembled kitchen sink drain assembly with less parts than traditional drains, making assembly quick and easy.Aqua Divide: Low center divider allows pan handles to extend over center and makes it easy to wash large items, like baking sheets, over both bowls. Elkay Sink Features:Constructed of quartz compositeUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topDouble basins with a 60/40 split for increased versatilityRear drain location increases available space under the sinkElkay Faucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Quartz Classic seriesSingle hole installationPull-down spray with 2 spray settingsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantElkay Sink Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (left to right)Sink Width: 22" (front to back)Sink Height: 10" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 17-3/16" L x 19-5/16" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 13-1/8" L x 16-5/8" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2"Elkay Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 15-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-3/8" (deck to spout outlet horizontally)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Combination Greystone