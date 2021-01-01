Elkay ELGHU3322RFC Quartz Classic 33" Undermount Double Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.5 GPM Kitchen Faucet, Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Elkay ELGHU3322RFC Included Components:33" undermount 2 quartz composite kitchen sinkSingle hole kitchen faucetFitted basin rackCoordinating basket strainersCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyElkay ELGHU3322RFC Technologies and Benefits:Quartz Classic™: Pre-assembled kitchen sink drain assembly with less parts than traditional drains, making assembly quick and easy.Aqua Divide: Low center divider allows pan handles to extend over center and makes it easy to wash large items, like baking sheets, over both bowls. Elkay Sink Features:Constructed of quartz compositeUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topDouble basins with a 60/40 split for increased versatilityRear drain location increases available space under the sinkElkay Faucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Quartz Classic seriesSingle hole installationPull-down spray with 2 spray settingsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantElkay Sink Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (left to right)Sink Width: 22" (front to back)Sink Height: 10" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 17-3/16" L x 19-5/16" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 13-1/8" L x 16-5/8" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2"Elkay Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 15-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-3/8" (deck to spout outlet horizontally)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Combination Greystone