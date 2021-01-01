38" Elf 5 - Blade Outdoor LED Smart Standard Ceiling Fan with Wall Control and Light Kit Included

From bedrooms to boardrooms, pool houses to patios, this product works its magic with a compact design that looks great anywhere even outside. We make all their smart fans wet rated which means highly durable materials and weather-resistant finishes so you can keep a consistent look and feel throughout your décor. Control your smart fan with the exclusive modern forms app, which integrates easily with smart devices you already own if you want to turn it on, all you have to do is ask. Finish: Bronze