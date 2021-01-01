From tucker murphy pet
Eley Walk in Chicken Coop with Chicken Run, Nesting Box, Wire Mesh for up to 3 Chickens
This coop design is classic and elegant, and its high-quality architecture perfectly captures the essence of a quaint lakeside cottage house. High quality Fir wood are sturdy and durable and are secured to the inner and outer edges of the poultry house. The upper corner windows are carefully designed to ensure the privacy you need when your pet is under pressure or wants to feel relaxed and safe. Finish: Red