Elevation Wood Garden Bench

Features:Elevation collectionMaterial: Acacia woodFoldableDesigner: Kathy IrelandLocation definition: Indoor/OutdoorProduct Type: Garden benchOuter Frame Material: Solid WoodOuter Frame Material Details: Outer Frame Wood Species: AcaciaWicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Size: Weave Type: Metal Type: Color: Medium BrownWeight Capacity: 300Cushions Included : NoUpholstery Material Composition: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Attachment Type: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: Water-Repellent Finish: UV Protective Finish: Cushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: Removable Cushion Cover: Year Round Use of Cushion: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Cover Material: Cushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Pieces Included: Storage Included: NoArms Included: NoArm Style: Back Included: NoUmbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Country of Origin: Viet NamPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLSB Investment Skus: BirchLaneDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachCurved seat?: NoTeak Country of Origin?: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 37.87Overall Width - Side to Side: 47Overall Depth - Front to Back: 30Tree Bench: NoInternal Width - Side to Side: Internal Depth - Front to Back: Seat Width - Side to Side: 47Seat Cushion Thickness: Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: Overall Product Weight: 46Storage Space Height - Top to Bottom: Storage Space Width - Side to Side: Storage Space Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No