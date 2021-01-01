From yankee candle
Yankee Candle Elevation Collection with Platform Lid Dark Berries Scented Candle, Large 2-Wick, 80 Hour Burn Time
Dark Berries is a rich and addictive fruity fragrance blended of lusciously ripe blackberries and sheer peony Unique candle features a specially designed lid that securely fits into the bottom of the glass, acting as a pedestal 19.5 oz. Candle burn time: 65 to 80 hours 100Percent lead-free cotton wicks are handy straightened, ensuring they are centered for the best burn possible Premium-grade colored soy-blend wax delivers a clean, consistent burn