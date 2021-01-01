Carex Health Brands Elevated Toilet Seat with Handles in White for Elongated Toilets

Designed for elongated toilets, this Elevated Toilet Seat with Handles elevates your existing toilet seat by 3-1/2 in. and fits under your existing toilet seat. The seat provides additional stability, safety and comfort for individuals who experience difficulty when sitting down or getting up from the toilet. Featuring sturdy, padded handles that are easy to clean, it supports up to 250 lbs. and works with most standard elongated seat designs. Color: White.