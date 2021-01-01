4' x 4' Elevated Grow Shelter

We couldn't find a sturdy and attractive elevated growing system - so we designed and built it ourselves! The result is a self-contained growing system that's easy to tend and protects plants from chill, wind, heavy rain, insects, birds and animal pests - including deer, dogs and cats. We started with our popular, Vermont-made, 4' x 4' Elevated Cedar Raised Bed. Then we added a powder-coated steel frame and two-part cover that's tall enough for big crops like tomatoes. This mini greenhouse's reinforced PVC outer cover protects plants from chill. Large zippered openings reveal the insect netting underneath and let you adjust ventilation. There are zippered openings in the netting, too, for easy access to plants and to allow pollinating insects to reach plants.